New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes [Round 1, Game 6 thread]

The Islanders try to keep it going, needing what would be their second home win of the series in Game 6.

The Hurricanes are creating a wrinkle by introducing Freddy Andersen in net. He wasn’t available earlier in the series due to illness, but the Canes like to keep two, no three, goalies alive, and Andersen is theoretically their #1.

Same lines for the Hurricanes. Andersen in net is the only change.



MacEachern-Aho-Jarvis

Martinook-KK-Necas

Noesen-Staal-Fast

Stepan-Stastny-Puljujarvi



Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chatfield



Andersen

Raanta — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 28, 2023

After separating Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal in Carolina in Game 5 to disrupt matchups, with the home change they’ll reunite two with each other and Anders Lee. At least to start.

#Isles Game 6 warmups



Lee-Horvat-Barzal

Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Pelech-Pulock

Aho-Mayfield

Romanov-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 28, 2023

This is our Game 6 thread; hope it’s not the last one of the season!