New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes [Round 1, Game 6 thread]

The Islanders try to keep it going, needing what would be their second home win of the series in Game 6.
The Hurricanes are creating a wrinkle by introducing Freddy Andersen in net. He wasn’t available earlier in the series due to illness, but the Canes like to keep two, no three, goalies alive, and Andersen is theoretically their #1.
Same lines for the Hurricanes. Andersen in net is the only change.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 28, 2023
MacEachern-Aho-Jarvis
Martinook-KK-Necas
Noesen-Staal-Fast
Stepan-Stastny-Puljujarvi
Slavin-Burns
Skjei-Pesce
Gostisbehere-Chatfield
Andersen
Raanta
After separating Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal in Carolina in Game 5 to disrupt matchups, with the home change they’ll reunite two with each other and Anders Lee. At least to start.
#Isles Game 6 warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 28, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Parise-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
Romanov-Dobson
Sorokin
Varlamov
This is our Game 6 thread; hope it’s not the last one of the season!
