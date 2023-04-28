 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes [Round 1, Game 6 thread]

The Hurricanes introduce a new goalie to the series.

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders - Game Six
Where it all goes down.
The Islanders try to keep it going, needing what would be their second home win of the series in Game 6.

The Hurricanes are creating a wrinkle by introducing Freddy Andersen in net. He wasn’t available earlier in the series due to illness, but the Canes like to keep two, no three, goalies alive, and Andersen is theoretically their #1.

After separating Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal in Carolina in Game 5 to disrupt matchups, with the home change they’ll reunite two with each other and Anders Lee. At least to start.

This is our Game 6 thread; hope it’s not the last one of the season!

