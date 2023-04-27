Islanders + NHL Playoff News: Extra prep for Game 6

With an extra day in between games, the Islanders and Hurricanes were able to chill a bit on Wednesday before preparing for Game 6 Friday in Elmont.

The NHL did (finally) announce a start time, 7:00 Friday, so these teams again kick off the league slate for that night.

Islanders News

“What he’s doing is extremely impressive.” Alex Romanov fights through the pain to stay in the lineup. [Newsday]

Mathew Barzal may be finding his groove (or at least finding more forgiving line matchups). [THN]

Andrew Gross reviews Game 5 in his latest episode of Island Ice. [Newsday]

Lane Lambert professed to be unsure whether he’d keep the line tweaks he made in Game 5. [Post]

The Isles players loved having Johnny Boychuk on the ice ahead of Game 5. [THN]

You know, if there could just be no more penalty calls, that would be an advantage for the Isles. [Post]

Stan Fischler does a trippy take on what the Isles need to do to keep extending the series. [THN]

(Yester)day in Isles History: The 1975 squad completes the comeback from 0-3 in the series to beat the Penguins in Game 7. [Isles]

Brind’Amour says Drury will get some skating in today. Only player to go on the ice — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) April 26, 2023

Elsewhere