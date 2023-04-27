Islanders Anxiety - Episode 247 - Confused and Proud

Mike and Dan recap a literally unbelievable Islanders win in Game 5 against the Hurricanes, and look ahead to Game 6 at UBA Arena.

Facing elimination, the Islanders managed to stay alive in the series thanks to some timely goals, a vintage performance by Ilya Sorokin and sheer butt-clenching luck, leading to feelings of relief, excitement, happiness and befuddlement.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was enough to get back home with a chance to extend the series to a Game 7. All it’s going to take is for the Islanders to find the form they had showed in Games 2 and 3.

Stay zen (but don’t expect any national NHL media people to talk about this series).

