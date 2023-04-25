New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes [Game 5 thread]

The New York Islanders are back in Raleigh, where they haven’t won yet in this series and will have to win twice if they’re to pull off the unlikely thing.

No changes in the lineup, hopefully changes in how it performs.

But isn’t that life in the current Islanders era? “This is what we have, here’s hoping it can do better than it did.”

It’s a tough way to go, but at least it’s provided us some playoff fun. Fun while it lasts.

Speaking of fun, this is our game thread. Hope it’s not the last of 2022-23!