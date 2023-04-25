Islanders Playoff Gameday News: Into the net, out of the box for Game 5

The beginning of the rest, or the sad end, to the Islanders season occurs tonight in Raleigh. Every non-Cup year includes a game where you are just trying to postpone the inevitable but ultimately fail.

By all odds the Islanders will have one of those games sometime soon, we all just hope it’s not tonight.

They could extend the series in a variety of ways: A showstopping performance from Ilya Sorokin, a competent night from the power play, or a disciplined, tight game that breaks their way. One of those ingredients keyed their only win in the series, plus the game that went to overtime.

Maybe they’ll get one or two of the others and we’ll have more hockey Friday in Elmont.

Islanders News

The Islanders are aware that they — okay, far from all of them, but some of them — were kind of stupid in Game 4 and can’t do that again. [Newsday]

Dan and Mike distill the highs and lows of going from euphoric Game 3 to disappointing Game 4. [Islanders Anxiety podcast]

The Islanders are focused on getting one win...because, you know, if they don’t get that, it’s over. [NHL]

The refs should be better, but so should the Isles. [Athletic]

An argument to start Semyon Varlamov, which to me would be remotely sensible (but still wrong) if it hadn’t been so long since he played. [THN]

Denis Potvin and Chico Resch reflect on how the Islanders can still prevail. Basically: The ‘70s Isles came back from 0-3 deficits, and Carolina doesn’t want to come back to Long Island, so there. [Post]

The Islanders think converting rebound chances would help. [Post]

Previewing tonight: Be less stupid. [Isles]

Yesterday in Isles History: The Shawn Bates penalty shot, plus two big OT wins. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Mixed results in the NHL last night:

The Leafs came back again — this time, reversing a 3-0 third-period deficit — to win in overtime again, and take a 3-1 series lead on the Lightning. This provoked some absolutely unwatchable coverage at TNT/TBS, where they allowed Paul BIssonnette free rein on his I’m the King of Entertainment act. It’s not gonna happen, but it would be hilarious if the Leafs found a way to blow this, too.

On the brighter side, the Rangers delivered “a dud” that was “nowhere good enough...all we did was yap at the linesemen” in losing both home games to allow the Devils to tie the series at 2-2. You hate to see it. [ESPN]

Jack Hughes: “When you go down 2-0, that has nothing to do with experience. That has everything to do with us not playing very well.” @NJDevils — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 25, 2023

The Jets lost, and they lost Mark Scheifele, but this goal’s flight path was cool:

The overhead view of this Jets goal is majestic pic.twitter.com/ziq7iqB5im — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 25, 2023

Cale Makar was given a major for this injurious interference that knocked Jared McCann out of the game, then it was reduced to a minor. Hmm...

Jared McCann went straight to the locker room after being interfered with by Cale Makar in the corner#SeaKraken | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/NJTVhUFpAC — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 25, 2023