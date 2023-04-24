Islanders Anxiety - Episode 246 - Halfway Between a Miracle

Mike and Dan hash out the Islanders’ Game 4 loss to the Hurricanes and the bizarre, inexplicable decisions made by both the players and the officials.

The follow up to Game 3’s proud (and historic) euphoria was a massive letdown for a fanbase that was ready to explode from the opening faceoff. The Islanders seemed ready, too... until a curious call knocked them off the rails. They never really recovered and made the same mistakes they’ve been making all series enroute to a critical defeat.

Heading back to Raleigh for Game 5, the team that’s never just “due” just needs to earn the right to keep playing.

Later, the hosts review some rare praise the Islanders received after Game 3, look at some series from around the NHL and shoutout a returning celebrity fan.

REFERENCES

Here’s some of that praise. It’s nice to see the lightbulb come on for someone.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. If you spend $50 or more, you can use the code FOURCUPS to get a free “The Island” coffee mug or pint glass or an official Islanders Anxiety puck.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.