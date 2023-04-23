Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders [Round 1, Game 4 thread]

The second game in Elmont is a golden chance for the Islanders to make this a thrilling series. Outside of the final three-plus minutes of Game 3, it’s been a tight, one-goal tug-of-war all the way through.

Hard to imagine that will change for today’s Game 4, a 1:00 (ish) EDT start.

No change in goal for the Hurricanes (and why would they?), but the removal of a former Ranger:

Hurricanes in warmups:



Looks like Stepan is out and MacEachern is in. Also flip of LWs on 2nd and 3rd lines



Drury-Aho-Jarvis

Martinook-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Noesen-Staal-Fast

MacEachern-Stastny-Puljujarvi



Slavin-Burns

Skjei-Pesce

Gostisbehere-Chafield



Raanta (vs. Sorokin) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 23, 2023

Same lineup, as expected, for the Islanders: