Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders [Round 1, Game 4 thread]

The second game in Elmont is a golden chance for the Islanders to make this a thrilling series. Outside of the final three-plus minutes of Game 3, it’s been a tight, one-goal tug-of-war all the way through.
Hard to imagine that will change for today’s Game 4, a 1:00 (ish) EDT start.
No change in goal for the Hurricanes (and why would they?), but the removal of a former Ranger:
Hurricanes in warmups:— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 23, 2023
Looks like Stepan is out and MacEachern is in. Also flip of LWs on 2nd and 3rd lines
Drury-Aho-Jarvis
Martinook-Kotkaniemi-Necas
Noesen-Staal-Fast
MacEachern-Stastny-Puljujarvi
Slavin-Burns
Skjei-Pesce
Gostisbehere-Chafield
Raanta (vs. Sorokin)
Same lineup, as expected, for the Islanders:
#Isles Game 4 warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 23, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Parise-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
Romanov-Dobson
Sorokin
Varlamov
