Islanders Playoff Gameday News: Chance to make it a new series in Game 4

Ears are still ringing and hangovers still clearing from Friday night’s thrilling Game 3 win for the Islanders, and already they’re back at it at mid-day (1:00 p.m. EDT) Sunday for Game 4.

Can the team, the fans and the building replicate the atmosphere from Friday’s madhouse vibe during the first-ever playoff game at the [bank of some sort] Arena? It would behoove all involved to do so, as it’s another classic pivotal Game 4, where the outcome is either a new series at 2-2 or a walk to the gallows at 1-3.

The narratives coming out of the destined-for-overtime-turned-blowout Game 3 were these:

The Islanders have been sticking to “their game” and “building it” all series long, and finally got rewarded late in the third game. Momentum shift?

Related to the above, the Islanders’ physical approach might be starting to wear on the Hurricanes, which is by design.

The Hurricanes were already upping their own physical game compared to the regular season, but they may want to turn it up a degree, at least according to Jordan Staal.

Antti Raanta has done nothing wrong — he’s at least matched Ilya Sorokin — but the Hurricanes have three goalies they aren’t afraid to use.

Sources for such themes follow...

Islanders News

Elsewhere

