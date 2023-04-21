Islanders Anxiety - Episode 245 - No Rub of the Luck

Mike and Dan recap Games 1 & 2 of the Islanders series against the Hurricanes and all of the insane things that went wrong for them.

Despite being the better team in Game 2, the Islanders return to UBS Arena down 2-0 in the series thanks to some fluke plays, curious officiating and their own mistakes, a combination that can make fans sick to their stomachs. The Hurricanes are a Rorschach test for whoever watches them, but their habit of constant motion causes the puck to bounce their way, something the Islanders haven’t experienced in a long time.

The hosts also look ahead to Game 3 on The Island and what to expect from a team that once again, finds itself in a desperate situation.

They close with a look at some series around the NHL and wonder again why national hockey broadcasts in the US remain unbearable.

If you hate the ESPN and TNT broadcasts as much as we do, know we're not alone.

