Islanders Playoff News: Six to zero

It doesn’t take long in a playoff series for a narrative or controversy to kind of take hold. Every game is so important, and the outcome of each game has such wild potential swings — 1-1 or 0-2, 3-0 or 2-1, 3-1 or 2-2, etc. — that every big moment is magnified in importance.

So it was in Game 2, where the Isles had a late lead but lost it, which paved the way for a controversial overtime goal that highlighted the penalty disparity and left the Islanders heading home trailing 2-0 instead of tied 1-1.

I try (usually successfully) to not dwell on officiating, and I try not to get too caught up when a missed call happens in the vicinity of a pivotal moment — calls are missed constantly, and officials’ human flaws are exacerbated by the high-stakes playoffs.

But...but.

When the Islanders play a strong 5-on-5 game, yet get four/six penalty calls (it’s recorded as six Hurricanes power plays, with the two double-minors counting as two each), receive zero power plays, and then lose in overtime right after a missed high stick to the face?

That’s hard to overlook when compiling grievances. Both Isles double-minors came from high-sticking calls. And yet...

Pretty big missed call here: Martinook high sticks Mayfield, but there's no call. This happened just before the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/XeFHQbKCfn — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 20, 2023

True to his form, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour was having none of that action, and dramatically weaponized news of Teuvo Teravainen’s broken hand by saying J-G Pageau “absolutely tomahawk chopped him” while the pedestrian Hurricanes winger was shooting on yet another Hurricanes power play in the third.

WATCH: Rod Brind'Amour shares that Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand. He'll have surgery tomorrow. Will miss rest of series. pic.twitter.com/73C3u55o32 — Kate Rogerson (@KateRogersonTV) April 20, 2023

That incident didn’t draw broadcast attention at the time, and the Islanders were already shorthanded (again), so it’s not shocking the refs called, or saw (or chose to see?), nothing. They’ve been inconsistent about slashes through both games of the series.

Anyway, if Ilya Sorokin stands on his head like we’ve come to expect, then the above doesn’t matter. (To be fair, he was essential in killing those penalties.) Thus far, the only undisputed edge the Isles had coming into this series has not quite been that. Jaccob [sic] Slavin’s late equalizer from a bad angle took advantage of the high space; the winning goal was a tough cross-slot play, but Sorokin was too deep in his net to cover all angles.

It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the Islanders head home trailing 2-0, but how they got there is frustrating, all things considered.

Islanders-Hurricanes News

Elsewhere

