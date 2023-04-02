New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Could use some more breathing room [Game #78]

It’s two games in two nights for both teams and a slightly earlier 6:00 p.m. EDT Sunday start for the Islanders and Hurricanes in Raleigh. If both teams can hold their current position during the final weeks of the season, then this will be a first-round playoff preview.

But so much more to be determined there, as Carolina enters the day one point ahead of the Devils for the Metropolitan Division lead.

The Hurricanes are coming off a thorough win in Montreal. The Islanders are coming off a spanking in Tampa last night, so they could really use a point or two here as they try to fend off the other wild card contenders.

NYI: 77GP (39-29-9), 87 pts.

FLA: 77GP (39-3-7), 85 pts.

PIT: 76GP (37-29-10), 84 pts.

BUF: 75GP (37-31-7) 81 pts.

Of those, the Penguins host the Flyers tonight, while the Panthers are idle until tomorrow, when they host the Sabres.

Will we see any lineup changes for the Isles tonight? Per policy, you’ll know when you know, and not before. Both goalies saw action last night, so it’s anyone’s guess who starts against the Hurricanes.

#Isles Lane Lambert says every player on the trip (including the Islanders' Sebastian Aho) is available for warmups. But he's not disclosing his lineup or goalie — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 2, 2023

