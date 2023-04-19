 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Split hunting [Round 1, Game 2 thread]

The Islanders tweak the power play approach in hopes of different results in Game 2.

Yes yes, the goal is clear: Gain a win for the split in Carolina.

The Islanders’ power play failed them in a close game, which is nothing new, but worse: The penalty kill couldn’t match the Canes. There may be adjustments to the former heading into Game 2.

No lineup changes expected for the Isles. Alex Romanov is still out. Reports are no changes for the Hurricanes, either.

This is our Game 2 chat thread. Keep it clean, keep it fair.

