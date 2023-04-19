New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Split hunting [Round 1, Game 2 thread]

Yes yes, the goal is clear: Gain a win for the split in Carolina.

The Islanders’ power play failed them in a close game, which is nothing new, but worse: The penalty kill couldn’t match the Canes. There may be adjustments to the former heading into Game 2.

Some tweaks to #Isles PP at morning skate. Personnel stays same on PP1 and PP2 but they were being run in a 2-1-2 formation rather than a 1-3-1. Barzal was up near the blue line on PP1, working on the right side, instead of skating near the left half-wall. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 19, 2023

No lineup changes expected for the Isles. Alex Romanov is still out. Reports are no changes for the Hurricanes, either.

This is our Game 2 chat thread. Keep it clean, keep it fair.