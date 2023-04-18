Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 29 - Rob Schremp (with guest Lisa aka @IslesChick)

Mike and Dan are joined by Lisa, a longtime Islanders fan and owner of the indispensable @Islandermania on Twitter, to remember Rob Schremp, whose slick moves and potential were highlight for fans during the early rebuild period.

A standout in junior, Schremp was a star who never fully became a star, but who brought excitement and entertainment with him wherever he went. After a stalled start with the Oilers, he came to Long Island via the waiver wire and immediately seemed like a steal - and a possible core piece - going forward. But injuries and perceptions limited his tenure to a short but memorable one.

Lisa tells us how she first heard about Schremp, how it felt having a vaunted player like him on the Islanders, and how she and a group and friends came to “Schrempify” some jerseys in tribute to the man. Be sure to follow both the @Islandermania and @IslesChick accounts on Twitter if you aren’t already.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

What makes a “Weird Islander?”

We’re always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

Visit our friends!

Vintage Ice Hockey has t-shirts, hoodies and jerseys with hundreds of classic hockey logos, and our Al Arbour and THE ISLAND merch, which benefit dementia research. Use the code ANXIETY to save 15%.

The Pinot Project has Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena.

Islanders Anxiety podcasts are part of the Fans First Sports Network (@FansFirstSN).

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Knuckles” by Björn Falk. Hear more of his music on Spotify and at Bandcamp.

Drum sfx via Zapsplat.com.