New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes [Round 1, Game 1 thread]

Here we go, gang!
The New York Islanders are in Raleigh for Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Revenge for the 2019 sweep? We should be so lucky.
You know Ilya Sorokin has the crease for the Isles, and Mat Barzal is back. For Carolina, it looks like the former Ranger (and Hawk, and Coyote) Antti Raanta will get the call.
Looks like Antti Raanta to for Canes. Frederik Andersen out working at lightly attended morning optional.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 17, 2023
Hurricanes in warmups:— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 17, 2023
Teravainen-Aho-Jarvis
Noesen-Kotkaniemi-Necas
Martinook-Staal-Fast
Drury-Stastny-Stepan
Slavin-Burns
Skjei-Pesce
Gostisbehere-Chatfield
Raanta (vs. Sorokin)
#Isles Game 1 warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 17, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Barzal
Engvall-Nelson-Palmieri
Parise-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Pelech-Pulock
Aho-Mayfield
Bolduc-Dobson
Sorokin Varlamov
This is our in-game chat thread. Afterward, we’ll have a recap thread to help distill all that we’ve learned.
