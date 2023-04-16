Islanders Anxiety - Episode 244 - The Favored Underdogs

Mike and Dan preview the playoff series between the Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes and why the Isles are a trendy pick to upset the Metro Division winners.

Both teams have flaws on offense and on special teams, but the Islanders boast the better goalie and a returning Mat Barzal, while Carolina has significant injuries but a structured and dangerous defense. Can the seventh-seeded Isles overcome the issues that made their regular season so turbulent, or will the pressuring, steady Hurricanes be too much for them?

Honestly, we have no idea. But we try to figure it out anyway.

In the second half, we remember some bests and worsts of the past regular season and laugh one more time at the Penguins.

Over at the Patreon is our look at every first round series and Cup predictions. Sign up at Patreon.com/IslandersAnxiety for that, bonus content and ad-free episodes.

REFERENCES

Mike guested on a great preview of the series with the Edge Work podcast. Check it out.

We’re choosing to soak this in and probably will for a while.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. If you spend $50 or more, you can use the code FOURCUPS to get a free “The Island” coffee mug or pint glass or an official Islanders Anxiety puck.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.