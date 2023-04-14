Islanders News: So it will be the ‘Canes, starting Monday

The Carolina Hurricanes won their final game in regulation against the Florida Panthers, meaning Florida picked up no points and finished one point behind the New York Islanders. As such, Florida is WC2 and will begin the playoffs visiting the Boston Bruins, with the Islanders as WC1 and staying in the Metro Division bracket.

The Canes’ win also secured them the Metro Division title and the right to host WC1. Hey, that’s the Islanders. So it’s Hurricanes vs. Islanders in round one, and the NHL announced that Games 1 and 2 will be Monday and Wednesday, respectively. The Isles open on night one of the playoffs, seeking revenge for 2019. This time, at least, they start on the road, so the pressure isn’t on them as much as it is Carolina.

The league did not yet announce the full schedule, as the West matchups aren’t completely set. Bridgestone Arena in Nashville suffered flooding back in November or December, which forced the league to postpone the Predators’ game against the Colorado Avalanche. Because Colorado isn’t done yet, the Central Division title remains up in the air between them and the Dallas Stars. But the league already knows which days Dallas and Colorado are starting.

Anyway, the point of me saying all this is that if the NHL follows its typical day-on/day-off schedule for the Isles-Canes series, UBS Arena will host two weekend playoff games, Friday and Sunday, for Games 3 and 4. And won’t that be fun! But again, that’s not confirmed, and sometimes playoff schedules get wonky with a back-to-back or an extra day off somewhere. The expectation is that the league has its schedule ready to go and will release it once the games conclude later tonight. And I would expect Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday for this reason alone:

I’m excited about the possibility of avenging that 2019 series loss, especially because it was a road sweep that ended in Carolina’s loud-ass building. Also, Carolina coach Rod the Bod Brind’Amour gave the Isles some bulletin board material when they faced off a week and a half ago. The Islanders begin their playoff preparations today, taking the ice soon for practice.

By the way, ESPN has the Monday national broadcasts, so the Islanders will open on ESPN. However, if you’re in the New York metro area (by all the games, he means in this series):

Islanders News

This (Yester)Day in Isles History: John Tonelli saves the Dynasty, scoring the tying goal against the Penguins with less than three minutes remaining and the winning goal in overtime to advance beyond the first round (1982).

Prepare to hear Sebastian Aho jokes for the next two weeks, like “Two Sebastian Ahos enter, but only one will survive” or “Congratulations to Sebastian Aho on advancing to the second round.” (If you’re Twitterfolk and want someone to follow in Carolina, Cory Lavalette is a Canes beat writer for The Athletic.)

Elsewhere

The original final night of the regular season’s scores include the Canes’ win in Florida, the Devils falling behind 3-0 in the first period to the Capitals (hey that sounds familiar) but actually coming back to win 5-4 in overtime (wait a minute) on Luke Hughes’ first NHL goal (oh wow). Finally, the Penguins died as they lived: conceding a third-period lead late in the game and losing in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets. I’m sure they were dejected coming into last night’s action, but for those counting at home, they would have clinched with four points in their final two games, and they got one. Teehee.