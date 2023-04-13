Islanders Anxiety - Episode 243 - Most Relaxing Night of the Year

In their second emergency podcast of the week. Mike and Dan exhale as the Islanders finally clinch a playoff berth (and eliminate the Penguins) with a win over Montreal.

At various times throughout the absolutely insane rollercoaster of stress that was the regular season, it looked like the Islanders wouldn’t make the postseason. They had injuries and slumps and disastrous losses balancing big wins and unsung heroes.

But in Game 82, they stepped up and won a winnable game, giving their fans a well-deserved break and giving one of their biggest rivals a delicious early summer vacation.

We don’t know how it will end, but at least this Islanders season will have a proper third act.

