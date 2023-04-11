Islanders Anxiety - Episode 242 - Dreading the Feeling

Mike and Dan react to the Islanders’ 5-2 loss in Washington on Monday night, a devastating blow to their playoff hopes.

With an embarrassing performance in a must-win game, this year’s team proved once again that it cannot be trusted with their hands on the wheel. And now they’ve put themselves and their fans in the unenviable position of rooting for teams like the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets to save their season.

Watching the game was bad enough. But the next 48 hours will be even worse. Strap in.

WARNING: Contains adult language and long pauses.

