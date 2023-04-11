Islanders News: Destiny’s redheaded stepchild

Well THAT sure sucked. And it sucked from the opening minute.

The Islanders fell flat and couldn’t come back in an all-but-must win in D.C., awakening all kinds of bad memories. Instead of controlling their destiny, they’re now destiny’s unloved child. The only mild solace for the night was the Panthers didn’t collect two points — but they did salvage one — as they “lost” at home to...the Leafs and John Tavares’ OT winner.

Tonight’s anxiety-inducing scoreboard watching features the Penguins hosting the terrible Blackhawks. By the end of the night, the Islanders could be out of a playoff spot and needing help after their final game — and that’s if they win — to make the cut.

Ye gods...

Islanders News

Well...with flashbacks to 2015 Game 7, that was so Islanders. [LHH]

They’ve lost control, you might say. [Newsday]

Darcy Kuemper somehow made 38 saves and Brother of Strome scored twice. [NHL]

Dig your own hole. [Isles 3 Takeaways]

Calamity Lane. [Post]

Dan and Mike’s latest Islanders Anxiety epically encapsulated the season — and that’s before the somewhat foreshadowed stumble in D.C. [LHH]

After that post-game shade toward Vancouver the other night, Bo Horvat felt bad and apologized, saying he didn’t mean to smear Vancouver or Canucks fans. [Newsday | TSN]

Zach Parise received the Masterton trophy nomination for the Islanders. Here’s his nomination and that of all 32 clubs. [NHLPA]

OHL top scorer Matt Maggio signs an ATO with Bridgeport. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

There were several other NHL games last night too but whatever.