New York Islanders at Washington Capitals: Win this one too, please [Game #81]

The Islanders are in Washington and the Panthers are at home against the Maple Leafs. Neither opponent has anything to play for other than to mess with things.

The Capitals have several injuries but we’re not falling for that trick. Opportunity beckons but danger lurks.

Warmups coming up shortly for Islanders-Capitals.



To review, Capitals will play with 17 skaters again tonight with Nic Dowd (upper) the lastest injury along with Alex Ovechkin (upper), Anthony Mantha (lower), Trevor van Riemsdyk (upper) and T.J. Oshie (upper). — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 10, 2023

For the Islanders tonight, no expected lineup changes. Alex Romanov (not skating) and Mathew Barzal (skating on his own) are still out with no sign of returning.

They’ve lost twice to the Capitals this season, though they won the Most Important Recent Meeting with that shock shootout win.

Also: Bo Horvat apologizes to Vancouver fans, says it was the heat of the moment and he didn’t mean it like that.

Hang on, hold your breath, drink your favorite, enjoy the ride, et cetera, et cetera.

