Islanders Gameday News: In D.C. for another big one

The New York Islanders need another result today, and another win in D.C. against the playoff bystander Washington Capitals.

It should all be very achievable if the offense continues its recent form (hopeful but dicey) and/or if Ilya Sorokin continues his Vezina form (a better bet, that). Last time in Washington was no walk in the park, though the Isles did pick up two points through their first and still only shootout win of the season.

They could use a regulation win tonight, in order to take that tie-breaking advantage away from the Panthers. But really, that’s luxury: The priority is two points, any way you can get them, please.

The Panthers will be in action at the same time, at home to the Maple Leafs. The Penguins wait until tomorrow to get back in action, an easy game at home vs. the supertanker Blackhawks.

More good vibes, specific to This Day in History: Ken Morrow clinches vs. the Rangers, and Josh Bailey dumps the Penguins in OT. [Isles]

Wth the Panthers and Penguins winning with regularity, the Islanders cannot count on any help to get themselves over the playoff line. [Post]

Continuing on without Alex Romanov, Samuel Bolduc and the rest of the defense are contributing and holding the fort. (It helps to have Sorokin Insurance.) [Athletic | Newsday]

Good time for Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom to be clicking. [THN]

Oh, how about one more for the vibe train: Stan Fischler relives the Easter Epic, 1987 Game 7 win over the Capitals in quadruple overtime. [THN]

