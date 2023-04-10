Islanders Anxiety - Episode 241 - The World Stopped

Mike and Dan look back at a week in which the Islanders won two crucial games, the moment that it all could have come crashing down and Bo Horvat blasting the Canucks.

Not only did they beat the Lightning (!) and the Flyers handily but they kept pace with the Penguins and Panthers who also won their games. They will need to do the same this week in order to qualify for the playoffs, and for a throwback team like the Islanders, it should be no surprise that it comes down to Games 81 and 82.

Ryan Pulock preventing an embarrassing own goal from happening is only the latest “Most Islanders Thing” to happen this season, which has been packed to gills with ridiculous moments. After the game, Bo Horvat decided to use an interview with Shannon Hogan to zing Vancouver, which was the talk of social media all weekend. The line was funny and cutting and shows just how much the Islanders organization has changed from what it was in its Dark Ages of two decades ago.

Finally, they look at the schedules Pittsburgh and Florida have this week and all the horrifying ways this final stretch of the season could play out.

WARNING: Contains adult language and a lot of laughing.

They’re gonna be eating off this in Vancouver for years.

Bo Horvat on #Islesnation and playing at UBS Arena pic.twitter.com/thCi6q7OxC — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) April 9, 2023

Huh. My alma mater’s new coach is a season ticket holder. Who knew?

