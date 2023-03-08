Islanders News: Another massive win in a big week

That was a regulation win the New York Islanders needed to have, and they did exactly what they needed to do to secure it. They controlled the run of play over the Buffalo Sabres for most of the game, save the first few minutes of the first and second periods. They bored everyone to tears, but they did it. And by the way, it’s not a kick if the puck hits the player’s shin, Sabres fans.

I don’t know, man. I was there last night, and that was exciting as hell. I’ve seen so many people on Twitter complaining like “how do their fans watch this every night?” Because it helps our team win games, dumbass. Is that not the point of hockey? The Islanders tried to open it up earlier this season. It didn’t work for them.

Perhaps the Sabres would have made the playoffs once in the last eleven years if they played a little boring here and there. Maybe P.K. Subban would have a Stanley Cup on his resume or would even still be playing today, instead of being 33 and making tired jokes on a streaming-only broadcast, if he knew how to play a bit of boring hockey as his body broke down. Ryan Callahan is a born-and-raised Sabres fan who became captain of the Rangers, so his Isles hatred runs deep, but it’s rich seeing him complain about it considering he only ever looked good playing that style of hockey.

Islanders fans love watching this team play games. We joke on here about the clamps, but it’s true: We all seem genuinely happy to see them playing Trotzian hockey again. Back in the two semifinal runs, especially in 2021 when we could actually be in the building, we cheered every little defensive play in the third period while holding a lead.

We’re back to cheering dump-ins and non-icings midway through the third period and I couldn’t be happier — Michael Leboff (@TheBigLeebowski) March 8, 2023

I’m going to sound arrogant and smug here, but frankly, it’s an understanding of the game that people who are like “goals machine go BRRRR” maybe just can’t comprehend. I don’t want to call other fans dumb—though I’ll happily call any hockey media person complaining about the sport they watch dumb—but the Islanders do thrive when everyone hates them and us as their fans, so I’m happy to do my part.

In any event, with that regulation win, the Islanders are now firmly in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot despite having more games played than everyone around them in the race. They’re in a playoff spot both by points and by points percentage, and they have significantly more regulation wins (the first tiebreaker) than everyone in the race besides the Florida Panthers, who still have one fewer. At the moment, the Senators and Sabres could not pass the Islanders, all things being equal, even if they won all their games in hand. The Islanders needed to answer the bell last night, and boy did they ever.

