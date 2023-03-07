Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders: It’s a wild card fight! [Game 66]

It’s a four-point game!

The Buffalo Sabres are not in the Islanders’ division (even though they reside in the “new” Atlantic), but they are fighting for the same scraps as these teams are in a multi-team wild card race.

As things stand entering tonight, the Islanders are in the first wild card spot, four points (72) ahead of the Sabres (68), who have three games in hand.

Fellow wild card chasers the Panthers (68 pts.) and Penguins (71 pts.) are also in action tonight, hosting the Knights and Blue Jackets, respectively.

No major lineup hints, although the head coach did confirm that J-G Pageau is not ready to return tonight: