Islanders News: Scoreboard watching

The New York Islanders (72 points in 65 GP) have an extra day between games, another chance to scoreboard watch as some of the many, many teams with fewer games played are in action tonight.

Tonight, the Buffalo Sabres (four points behind, four games in hand) are home to the Oilers, while the Ottawa Senators (four points behind, three games in hand) are in Chicago. The Capitals are also in action (in L.A.), and the Red Wings lost again last night, but those teams’ general managers have self-selected themselves out of the wild card chase. (That said, the Capitals are just four points behind, with one game in hand.)

Standings Watch

Entering tonight, we’re looking at:

WC1: NYI 72 pts., 65 GP

72 pts., 65 GP WC2: PIT 71 pts., 62 GP

71 pts., 62 GP 3: BUF : 68 pts., 61 GP

: 68 pts., 61 GP 4: OTT : 68 pts., 62 GP

: 68 pts., 62 GP 5: FLA : 68 pts., 64 GP

: 68 pts., 64 GP 6: WAS : 68 pts., 64 GP

: 68 pts., 64 GP 7: DET: 65 pts., 63 GP

Islanders News

All that said, with an off day there was no new Islanders ink of note, not even from the official site. Steve had a bushel of Isles links in the Sunday roundup though, covering the win over the Wings, Ilya Sorokin’s dad getting to watch him play, the return to form of Adam Pelech, and more.

In our latest edition of #50YearsOfExcellence presented by @PitchBook



4️⃣0️⃣ Goals for Captain Lee

3️⃣9️⃣ Bossy hat tricks

3️⃣8️⃣ Wins for Halak

3️⃣7️⃣ Game-winning goals for Sutter

3️⃣6️⃣ Lamps lit by Moulson



Take it all in. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 6, 2023

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores included the Red Wings losing their sixth straight...to the Flyers, and the Lightning being destroyed by the Hurricanes, 6-0, just a day after Jon Cooper made waves by sitting his first line for the third period. The Lightning have lost five straight, being very unhelpful to the Isles — and they lost Victor Hedman in this one, too.

In his Vegas debut, Jonathan Quick made 25 saves, and gave up three goals, to do just enough to beat the Canadiens. Fellow deadline acquisition Ivan Barbashev scored his first two with the team. [NHL]

Ryan O’Reilly left the Leafs game Saturday after taking a shot off the hand, and an update is expected today. [TSN] Speaking of whom, they lost to the Canucks. Bet you can’t guess who said, “That’s on us.” [Sportsnet]

Jack Campbell’s struggles continue in Edmonton. [Sportsnet]

Despite their selloff, the Capitals believe they can win again. But what else are they supposed to say. [NHL]