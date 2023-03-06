Islanders Anxiety - Episode 236 - The Villains of the Playoff Chase

Mike and Dan look back at the NHL trade deadline and a satisfying week for the Islanders, who took home a big win over Detroit and a new large winger.

First, they recap Saturday’s matinee victory, which went from potentially demoralizing to jubilant in the span of a period. They talk about how “that smell” has re-emerged on the Islanders, who are looking more like the conference finals team from two seasons ago and playing meaningful games in March as they had hoped.

The second half is devoted to the fallout of this year’s trade deadline, from surprise winners to delicious losers and how the Islanders ended up being among the former. Many of last week’s deals made the Bo Horvat trade - which was lambasted at the time - seem much more reasonable. And it’s clear that some teams, including division rivals, are still searching for answers even after moving bodies around.

Sportsnet's Trade Tracker has all of the deals from last week.

This guy looks like the boyfriend on every Teen Nick show. https://t.co/oEO81g7tCq — Dan (@cultureoflosing) February 28, 2023

