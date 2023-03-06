 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Islanders Anxiety - Episode 236 - The Villains of the Playoff Chase

The Islanders are taking on “that smell” again.

By Dan Saraceni and Michael J. Leboff
Mike and Dan look back at the NHL trade deadline and a satisfying week for the Islanders, who took home a big win over Detroit and a new large winger.

First, they recap Saturday’s matinee victory, which went from potentially demoralizing to jubilant in the span of a period. They talk about how “that smell” has re-emerged on the Islanders, who are looking more like the conference finals team from two seasons ago and playing meaningful games in March as they had hoped.

The second half is devoted to the fallout of this year’s trade deadline, from surprise winners to delicious losers and how the Islanders ended up being among the former. Many of last week’s deals made the Bo Horvat trade - which was lambasted at the time - seem much more reasonable. And it’s clear that some teams, including division rivals, are still searching for answers even after moving bodies around.

Thanks again to everyone who made our Patreon launch so successful. Check out Patreon.com/IslandersAnxiety to sign up for ad-free episodes, bonus content, discounts and more.

