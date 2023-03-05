Islanders News: Riding that structure to wins and points

Yesterday’s win was huge. The New York Islanders are starting to dominate games territorially, or at least control them, and yesterday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings was no different. They just couldn’t beat Magnus Hellberg and find the back of the net for the first 40 minutes. And when Detroit scored late in the second to take a 1-0 lead, it felt like it might be one of those unjust outcomes.

But then they exploded in the third period. I knew sitting there that if they could just get one past Hellberg, the dam would crack. Crack it did. The Red Wings’ lead became the Islanders’ lead in a span of two minutes, and New York didn’t let it go. A massive regulation win for the “structure,” which has them winning games again. Their return to a Trotzian, 1-1-3 style of play has them at 4-1-1 in their last six and 9-3-3 in their last 15. Those are the kinds of runs that keep you in the playoff race. And they’re doing it quietly.

Let the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators (and Red Wings before them) take all the attention. Let everyone hop on their bandwagons. The Islanders have sneaked under the radar while earning points in 12 of their last 15, dating back to the wins over these same Wings and the Vegas Golden Knights just before the All-Star break and just before Bo Horvat arrived. The Islanders seem to do best when the rest of the hockey world doubts them or hates them.

They now have a massive game coming up on Tuesday with probably their second-biggest threat to a playoff spot, the Sabres. Buffalo will have hosted Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, but they have a better record on the road than at home. Not to mention, the Islanders have, for some reason, struggled against teams playing the second half of a back-to-back. Win that one in regulation, please. At least get two points.

Islanders News

About yesterday afternoon:

Other stuff:

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s scores featured some important games and less-than-helpful results in them. The Lightning continue to do us almost no favors, losing yet again to the Sabres. The Senators got two goals from old friend Travis Hamonic—his first-career multi-goal game—and Jakob Chychrun’s first with the team as they beat the Blue Jackets. The Penguins lost to the Panthers, but at least that game didn’t need extra time. The Capitals roasted the Sharks, 8-3. And for those that hold out some hope they can catch the Rangers, they lost again, this time to the Bruins.

