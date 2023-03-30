Islanders News: Perfect time to finally win a shootout

It’s been a long time since the Islanders won a shootout, an even longer time since they won one against the Washington Capitals. And longer still since all three NY/NJ metro teams were in the postseason at the same time.

That’s looking increasingly likely as the Devils and Smurfs have already clinched, and the Islanders came two steps closer with their shootout win in D.C. last night.

Islanders News

About last night:

Methodical first 40, then an impressive third, chaos in OT, joy in the shootout. [LHH]

Simply put, two huge points. [Newsday]

That’ll strengthen the grip on a playoff position. [Post]

Lane Lambert briefly mixed lines, then reverted: “We’re just looking for a little something and I really have a reasoning for it, but I’m not going to share that right now.” [THN]

Three Takeaways: Lambert, channeling Trotz these days: “Our game is about being patient and it’s about being patient on both sides of the puck.” [Isles]

Pierre Engvall, the opener. [AM NY]

Also:

Upon further medical review, Brock Nelson will need to wear a full face shield for the next two weeks. Didn’t seem to hinder him last night. [Newsday]

Before the Islanders were a juggernaut, and then a dynasty, they were absolutely terrible. Stan Fischler recalls his favorite Isles from the expansion days. [THN]

Speaking of history, as MLB opens play, some tales of Islanders who could’ve chosen a different career path. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Last night’s other scores included the Panthers coming back to beat the Leafs in OT in Toronto. (Teehee.) That puts Florida just one back of Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot. The Penguins host the Predators tonight in a game that has wild card stakes for both.