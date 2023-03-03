Islanders News: Trade deadline day

The New York Islanders kicked off the Eastern Conference trade deadline arms race way back in January when they acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. That trade slowly but surely spurred deals around the league. Most of the big deals favored the East, and it culminated in not a trade deadline day, but a trade deadline week or two as the Eastern teams loaded up.

Honestly, even though the deadline day itself will probably be a dud, it was more fun that it took place over a prolonged stretch. There was more time to digest what was happening, and more time for GMs to look at a deal another GM made and say, “Oh crap, better get to work.” But I also follow along on Twitter rather than sitting through any trade deadline shows. I know Dan has said, on Islanders Anxiety, that he often takes the day off to watch it, and Mike will watch it too, and I don’t envy them today.

As for what the Islanders do today, well, they do have a little more than $6 million of cap space to play with, but they already got Horvat, as noted above. And they this week traded for Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maybe they grab a depth defenseman if one is available on the cheap. But the rental options, in my opinion at least, aren’t great. Now, we know Lou isn’t fond of rentals—although, at the moment, Engvall is one—so perhaps there is someone out there we’re not thinking of. I’m sure someone fitting that description will get dealt today, and it just might be the Islanders making that trade.

But to give you an idea of what’s left out there, James van Riemsdyk, with his nine goals, is probably the best rental player remaining. The defenders out there aren’t much better.

Islanders News

Stefen Rosner reports what he has heard from other sources regarding the Islanders: mostly looking for defense, if anything, at this point. [NYI Hockey Now]

Before the deadline, the Islanders realized it was “now or never” for them. Since the shellacking by the Bruins that included losing Mathew Barzal, they are 3-1-1 and have allowed only seven goals while putting forth more consistent efforts. [The Athletic]

Pending UFA Scott Mayfield doesn’t want to be traded today. He probably won’t be. [NYI Hockey Now]

Pierre Engvall will wear no. 18 for the Islanders, the third guy to wear it for the team this season (the memory of Beauvillier lives on). [Islanders]

Engvall is diving right in. [Islanders] And the Islanders are testing out his versatility right away, as he skated on the top line in practice yesterday. [Newsday]

To make room for Engvall, the Islanders sent Arnaud Durandeau back to Bridgeport. That’s a shame; I hope he comes back soon. [Isles DTD]

Hear from the newest guy:

"It's really good to be here, I'm really excited. I got a really good first impression. Great guys and seems like a great organization, really happy to be here."



Hear more from Engvall ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w2qaOCv8xt — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 2, 2023

While we’re at it, hear from the coach, too:

Lambert Practice Availability pic.twitter.com/bqFdRl5k0D — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 2, 2023

Mathew Barzal was reportedly taking in practice from the stands and walking without a limp, which Andrew Gross said he had last week. But his baggy sweatpants obscured whether he had on a brace. [NYI Hockey Now]

Great news for cord-cutters, and an explanation for why the Isles’ TV network is now MSGSN instead of MSG+: MSG Networks are launching their own streaming service, called MSG+, this summer. [Newsday]

Yesterday’s Trades

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Penguins and Senators winning, the Red Wings getting a loser point, and the Sabres getting no points. The Penguins have now won four straight and jumped the Islanders by a point.