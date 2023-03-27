New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils: Bo knows new wingers [Game #75]

The Islanders face a fierce Devils squad, and — oh you know the drill. They need points, from every game if possible, but from as many games as they can scratch together especially after leaving three of four on the table over the weekend.

One of the narratives tonight is new wingers for goal-drought guy Bo Horvat, at least to start off with. We’ll see if they stick with it. He’ll certainly be with some hard-working dudes in Zach Parise and Hudson Fasching.

“I know I have to be better and start pulling my weight around here for sure . . . I think I definitely have another level to my game where I can be a lot better.”



New wings tonight for Bo Horvat as #Isles try to re-spark his scoring vs. #NJDevils https://t.co/IngoPSjkeb — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 27, 2023

Not a ton of clarity today on #NJDevils am skate lines…



Last game was 11-7. Today a lot of rotation on McLeod’s line.



Warmup will be the real indicator on what the team will do vs Isles.



Bastian in brackets because highly unlikely he plays, given this is his first practice. pic.twitter.com/Xlqhv4NB3e — x - Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 27, 2023

This is our game thread, here’s to hoping it’s a jolly, Bo-dacious one.