Islanders Anxiety - Episode 239 - Recognize the Situation

Mike and Dan reflect on a week of big wins and demoralizing losses, and how the Islanders are just barely hanging onto the wheel in their drive for the playoffs.

In back-to-back losses to Columbus and Buffalo, the Isles looked unpolished and passive and instead of taking advantage of games against vulnerable opponents playing scrapheap goalies, they let valuable points slip away at a most unfortunate time of the season.

Worse was that the defeats came after a rousing and raucous home win over the Maple Leafs that reminded everyone that Islanders fans are not to be trifled with. While the Toronto media did its best to shield their favored sons from the vitriol, their new-found “respect” for this often-chided fanbase isn’t fooling anyone.

In the second half, they look ahead at a daunting schedule against good teams that’s impossible to predict and could be disastrous if the Islanders don’t find their groove again.

Finally, they shoutout some kind words from their Islanders podcast brethren.

REFERENCES

Bo Horvat hasn’t scored much lately but this thread by Stats by Zach sheds some light on the things he is doing right out there.

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.