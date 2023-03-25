Sabres 2, Islanders 0 (EN): Isles get shut out in second half of the back to back

When they said at the start of the game that opposing goaltender Eric Comrie had let in 10 goals in his last start, I knew that would be a bad omen for our New York Islanders. And it was, because they barely tested Comrie and were ultimately shut out.

The Isles looked old and slow in this back to back, especially compared to the very youthful Sabres, and despite Semyon Varlamov’s heroic efforts to keep this game scoreless, they couldn’t provide any offensive support.

The playoff race just keeps getting tighter...

First Period

The Buffalo Sabres were in control of the first, forcing Varlamov to be the MVP as he made a bunch of big saves, mostly notably on Dylan Cozens on a 2 on 1.

The Isles went to the PK when Pierre Engvall was called for high sticking, but they were able to kill the penalty.

Engvall had the best chance of the period, though, which was saved by Eric Comrie.

The Sabres ultimately outshot the Islanders nearly 2:1 in the first, 13-7.

Second Period

Zach Parise took a slashing penalty, but the Islanders killed that.

Comrie got a piece of a Noah Dobson shot, pinging it off the crossbar. Hudson Fasching had a shot denied, and shortly after some pressure, the Islanders went to the PP, with Jack Quinn off for hooking.

The Sabres killed that, Varlamov made a big save on Casey Mittelstadt, and then Rasmus Dahlin was called for hooking Brock Nelson.

On the power play, the Islanders continued to struggle, and Alex Tuch intercepted a pass attempt from Varlamov and created probably the most dangerous moment of the Isles’ man advantage.

Third Period

Varlamov made a save on a Cozens breakaway, and then on his follow up shot, the puck went through Varlamov’s legs and through the crease, where Scott Mayfield picked it up and cleared it.

Dobson was called for tripping, and the Sabres got a ton of zone time off the delayed penalty, and then continued that pressure into the actual power play. Dahlin had a shot go off the crossbar in the best chance for the Sabres.

After some back and forth, and some good chances from the Islanders, predictably, the Sabres opened the scoring, with former Islander Kyle Okposo putting the puck past Varlamov to make it 1-0 Sabres.

The Islanders just couldn’t get much going after that, even after pulling Varlamov for an extra skater, and Jeff Skinner deposited the empty net goal to secure the Sabres win.

Up Next

Next, the Islanders host the New Jersey Devils, who just clinched their playoff spot. Points are absolutely needed out of that one!!