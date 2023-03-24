New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets [Game #73]

The New York Islanders are in Columbus to face a team that is fully out of the playoffs. No wild-card fight this, just an opportunity to take points from a team that itself is only here to play the spoiler role.

And the Blue Jackets have spoiled some teams lately, so tread carefully, Isles.

Brock Nelson is back and Ilya Sorokin is expected to start to open this back-to-back. Sebastian Aho remains out.

Here’s what the Blue Jackets look like these days: