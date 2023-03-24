Weird Islanders: The Podcast! - Episode 27 - Alan Quine (with guest Joe Buono)

Joined by Joe Buono, author of children’s book New York Islanders A to Z, Mike and Dan remember Alan Quine, a player whose short time with the Islanders was defined by one monumental playoff goal.

Quine came to Long Island in an unusual way - by getting re-drafted three rounds later than he was originally selected. After productive seasons in the AHL, he got a late-season call up and, a few weeks later, ended up scoring one of the biggest playoff goals in Islanders history in Game 5 against the Panthers in 2016. While the goal that won the series still stirs mixed emotions, Quine’s shining moment makes him a particularly peculiar guest star in a memorable special episode of the 2015-16 season of Islanders hockey.

Joe talks about his memories of Quine’s time with the Islanders, all of the many threads that tied back to him that Spring, and why he didn’t make it into the final version of New York Islanders A to Z.

Thanks again to Joe for coming back on with us. Subscribe to his IslesFix newsletter, listen to his Eyes on Isles podcast and above all, but his book, with fantastic art by Joe Marasic (@GrafixJoker on Twitter), at store.bookbaby.com.

WEIRD BONUS MATERIAL!

The goal! As called by Howie and Butch:

The goal again! This time with slightly better video and Chris Cuthbert on the call.

The goal was so momentous, it got Quine a profile in the New York Times.

And just like that, he was gone (but he’s still out there!)

A compliation of Quine’s goals from the 2016-27 season. It was a shame that the follow up wasn’t as exciting as the premiere.

What makes a "Weird Islander?"

We're always open to suggestions about other Weird Islanders to discuss. Remember the criteria. Candidates must fulfill one of the two of the following:

Played one (1) season or less for the Islanders or very short stints over multiple seasons.

Be a veteran NHLer who is not generally associated with his time on Islanders.

