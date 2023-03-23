Islanders News: Brock and a hard place; Bo and Barzal; Noodles

The New York Islanders are on an impressive run, but of course now we’re left to wonder if it can continue if they have to go without Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson. Will probably get some kind of generic update on Nelson, but it will probably be just “upper body injury” and all we can hope is that he resumes skating now or soon.

If they are without Nelson for a bit, at least their back-to-back this weekend isn’t against extremely fierce opponents, the Blue Jackets and Sabres. (Famous last words...)

Islanders News

Hopefully there’s decent news today, but yesterday was just a day of waiting for word on Brock Nelson. [Newsday]

Bo Horvat says he hopes someday to again play with Mathew Barzal, who is definitely one of the rea$ons he decided to sign long term. [THN]

Noodles! Former Isles goalie Jamie McLennan is the latest guest on Isles Talk. [Isles]

Simon Holmstrom doesn’t regret focusing on defense first — he thinks that was key to getting a longer NHL look — but he’s anxious for his offense to show. [THN]

Arnaud Durandeau scored two goals in Quebec Province to help Bridgeport beat the Rocket, 5-3. Andy Andreoff also scored, his league-leading 30th. [B-Isles]

Elsewhere

Just two games last night in the NHL, but one of them was not ideal as the stupid Avalanche lost in regulation to the Penguins. (Jeff Carter even scored...twice!?) The Pens are in action again tonight in Dallas, while the Panthers host the Leafs.