Islanders Gameday News: Bolduc recalled for Aho; scoreboard re-leaf

The New York Islanders have returned from California to continue their wild card quest by hosting the Toranna Mape-uh Liefs, who have lots of good Ontario boys who you know would like nothing better than to win a playoff round for Barrett, Gord and Connor watching back home.

Although the Islanders will hopefully be tending to their own damned business, those of us who obsess over their fortunes and lineup choices will also be scoreboard watching, because the sands in the wild card race continue to shift.

Last night, the Penguins lost their fourth straight, while the Panthers won their third straight and earned points in their seventh consecutive game. Those results meant the Panthers have temporarily bumped the Penguins from wild card position {recites insincere prayer} and are just a point behind the Isles. The Panthers are in action again tonight, in Philadelphia, so they can lap the Islanders too if the Islanders don’t keep pace tonight.

Broadcast-wise, tonight's game is another ESPN+ / Hulu exclusive.

Islanders News

As feared, Sebastian Aho — who’s steadily improved all season long, to the point the one-time permanent extra will be missed — is out with an “upper body” injury after a check to the head knocked him from the game in San Jose. Thankfully, Samuel Bolduc is available for recall. Otto Koivula is healthy again and was sent to Bridgeport. [Newsday | Isles]

Also in that update, and of note: Mathew Barzal has not even resume skating yet. He’s now been out a full month with what sure looked like a knee injury, so this is our concern, Dude.

Prospect Report: He’s an overager, but still: 50 goals for Matt Maggio! (He’s the first Windsor player to reach that mark since...Steve Ott, so... calm down now.) [Isles]

Islanders Anxiety continuity! Our podcasts continue, though officially on a new host after being “de-monetized” by our corporate overlords until morale improves. In this episode, Dan and Mike discuss the California trip, the pending invasion of the Ontario water carriers, and the mysterious lingo that is apparently so different on the Islanders. [LHH link]

Zdeno Chara announced he will trot the Boston Marathon because why not. [NHL]

Butch Goring, expert Cup photobomber and retired Islanders #91, was always right there when Denis Potvin would accept the Cup from John Ziegler:

“Somehow… Butch Goring got really close into the picture.”



Butch photobombed all four of Denis Potvin’s Stanley Cup photos back in the 80s pic.twitter.com/hQRAZviMh2 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 20, 2023

Radar as a player:

Blues' Al Arbour fights Flyers' Jim Johnson for the puck while Brit Selby looks on. pic.twitter.com/9E2rF5BMT5 — Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) March 20, 2023

Elsewhere

As mentioned above, the Penguins lost again (to the Senators, and a goalie making 48 saves in his NHL debut), while the Panthers won again (over the Red Wings). Other scores from last night here.

Rough night for the Penguins, and that’s just such a bummer, you know?

State of the Penguins:



Fenway Sports Group: Never around. Alienated Mario.



Brian Burke: No clue what he does.



Ron Hextall: Incompetent



Mike Sullivan: Making excuses for awful players. Like Jeff Carter.



Good times. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 21, 2023