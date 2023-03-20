Islanders Anxiety - Episode 238 - Learning the Lingo

Mike and Dan recap the Islanders’ mostly successful week in California, look ahead at three big games on the horizon and wonder what language the players are speaking to each other.

With two wins in their their three games on the West Coast, the Islanders solidified their playoff position. It wasn’t perfect, with some bad periods, awful power plays, unfortunate events and a few players stepping backward. But others have stepped up, even ones in scoring droughts, and pulled it together to take advantage of a few timely losses by rivals around them in the playoff chase.

They also brace for an invasion of Leafs water carriers upon UBS Arena and a weird short-notice back-to-back this week. All the while, they beg for some insight into the “lingo” the Islanders players need to learn that’s so different from what other teams use. Please, we need to know.

This is our first episode as part of the Fans First Sports Network, a new podcast venture started by other ex-SB Nation podcasters. Very little will change from a listener perspective, but you can expect to hear ads for FFSN shows and even receive a national NHL show at some point.

REFERENCES

You can’t just throw this out there and not give us something. Please. We’re begging:

“I think some of the lingo, too, that we use in meetings, it took me a couple months to figure out some of the stuff,” Palmieri said. “The coach will yell out four drills that the names don’t make any sense. You’ve just got to figure it out.

Subscribe to our Patreon! Plans start as low as $2 a month and patrons get ad-free episodes of the shows, bonus podcasts, written posts, discounts and much more.

PLUGS!

Vintage Ice Hockey.com has t-shirts, hoodies, jerseys and more featuring over 100 classic hockey logos. Vintage Ice Hockey also carries our Al Arbour and “The Island” merch, and our portion of the sales are donated directly to the Center for Dementia Research in the name of the coach. If you spend $50 or more, you can use the code FOURCUPS to get a free “The Island” coffee mug or pint glass.

Try wines from The Pinot Project. Delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio and a Pinot Noir that was named a 2022 Top 100 Best Buy by Wine Enthusiast Magazine. All are under $15 a bottle and are available at local wine shops and at UBS Arena. Learn more at The Pinot Project.com. Please drink responsibly

Please subscribe, download, rate, review or spread the word about Islanders Anxiety and all of our Lighthouse Hockey podcasts any way you can. All of it helps to raise the show’s profile and maybe could get us another fancy sponsor to sell out to in the near future. And if you give us an iTunes review, write a comment here or even send us a tweet, we might just read it on our next show.

Theme song: “Sports” by Josh Spacek.