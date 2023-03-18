New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks: Got to [Game 71]

The New York Islanders have enjoyed a strong run to keep themselves in position for a wild card spot, but the “games in hand” that have loomed over their head for much of the past month-plus remains a threat. Slip up against a team like the 31st-place Sharks, and the Isles open the door to teams like Florida, which entered tonight three points behind with two games in hand.

The Panthers were at home to the Devils, a game that should be over as the puck drops in San Jose. The Penguins and Rangers were also meeting again for an 8 p.m. EDT start. Entering tonight, the Isles, Penguins and Panthers had identical 6-3-1 marks over their last 10 games.

The Islanders, who have only the 16th-most points in the league, will continue with what’s been working, expected to start Ilya Sorokin in net with Josh Bailey remaining a scratch. Also from Newsday’s Andrew Gross, both Bailey and Casey Cizikas were reported back at practice yesterday after missing the previous day with illness.

This is our Saturday Night Live & Late game thread.