New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks: Not many games left [Game #70]

Holy cow, this is game #70 for the 2022-23 New York Islanders. It’s always a little jarring to see the season get up in age...where has the time gone?

In this case, it’s gone toward a very up-and-down season that still has the Islanders in — there by the grace of Ilya Sorokin go they — a “control your own destiny” position in the wild card chase.

Tonight they’re in Anaheim on the second half of a back-to-back, to meet the Ducks, who have been a carwreck, but the entertaining (think: Doug Weight coaching) kind, for much of the season.

Ducks have been outscored 80-49 in the first period this season.



But, wait....



Ducks have been outscored 87-53 in the second period this season.



But, wait...



Ducks have been outscored 94-60 in the third period this season. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 15, 2023

For the Islanders will there be changes? Will they risk Sorokin — who didn’t have a great night last night — on a back-to-back?

Asked Lane Lambert about tonight's #Isles lineup. He said still had some decisions to make on who would be in and who would be out. Said Simon Holmstrom coming out last night as a healthy scratch was more a "numbers game" trying to get J-G Pageau back in.



Stay tuned. Or not. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 15, 2023

They don’t announce those sort of things. So you’ll find out after brewing some coffee and getting ready to do this late-night thing yet again.