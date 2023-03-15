 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks: Not many games left [Game #70]

The Islanders hope, and really need, to rebound after a regulation loss to begin the trip.

By Dominik
Holy cow, this is game #70 for the 2022-23 New York Islanders. It’s always a little jarring to see the season get up in age...where has the time gone?

In this case, it’s gone toward a very up-and-down season that still has the Islanders in — there by the grace of Ilya Sorokin go they — a “control your own destiny” position in the wild card chase.

Tonight they’re in Anaheim on the second half of a back-to-back, to meet the Ducks, who have been a carwreck, but the entertaining (think: Doug Weight coaching) kind, for much of the season.

For the Islanders will there be changes? Will they risk Sorokin — who didn’t have a great night last night — on a back-to-back?

They don’t announce those sort of things. So you’ll find out after brewing some coffee and getting ready to do this late-night thing yet again.

