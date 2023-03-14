 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings: It’s late, but this is important [Game #69]

J-G Pageau returns to the Islanders lineup, which is looking almost whole again.

By Dominik
Los Angeles Kings v New York Islanders
They’ll be wearing different uniforms though.
Here we go! The Islanders kick off the very important California swing in L.A. Before the puck even drops, the Penguins have already lost tonight — and the Capitals too, though they are far from our chief wild card concern.

J-G Pageau is back, Simon Holmstrom sits in his stead, and the Identity Line is back together — for how long? At least until the next Cal Clutterbuck injury.

Former Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected in the opposite net, where a man named Quick once toiled.

This is our game thread. You may want to switch back to coffee.

