New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings: It’s late, but this is important [Game #69]

Here we go! The Islanders kick off the very important California swing in L.A. Before the puck even drops, the Penguins have already lost tonight — and the Capitals too, though they are far from our chief wild card concern.

J-G Pageau is back, Simon Holmstrom sits in his stead, and the Identity Line is back together — for how long? At least until the next Cal Clutterbuck injury.

#Isles in warmups



Lee-Horvat-Bailey

Parise-Nelson-Palmieri

Engvall-Pageau-Fasching

Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck

Pelech-Mayfield

Romanov-Pulock

Aho-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 15, 2023

Former Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected in the opposite net, where a man named Quick once toiled.

This is our game thread. You may want to switch back to coffee.