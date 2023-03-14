New York Islanders at Los Angeles Kings: It’s late, but this is important [Game #69]

Here we go! The Islanders kick off the very important California swing in L.A. Before the puck even drops, the Penguins have already lost tonight — and the Capitals too, though they are far from our chief wild card concern.
J-G Pageau is back, Simon Holmstrom sits in his stead, and the Identity Line is back together — for how long? At least until the next Cal Clutterbuck injury.
#Isles in warmups— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 15, 2023
Lee-Horvat-Bailey
Parise-Nelson-Palmieri
Engvall-Pageau-Fasching
Martin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck
Pelech-Mayfield
Romanov-Pulock
Aho-Dobson
Sorokin
Varlamov
Former Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected in the opposite net, where a man named Quick once toiled.
This is our game thread. You may want to switch back to coffee.
Loading comments...