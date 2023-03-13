Islanders News: California swingin’

The New York Islanders ended a bright week with a disappointing thud, losing 5-1 on home ice to the Washington Capitals, ostensible rivals for wild card slots in the East.

Standings-wise, it was a costly weekend for the Isles, as two Penguins victories combined with the regulation loss to the Caps helped Pittsburgh leap them to the first wild card spot by two points, and with two games in hand.

Now the Isles head West for a California trip that includes a SoCal back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday nights. In theory this trip sets up nicely: The “tough” game is first, in Los Angeles, with the doormat opponent awaiting in Anaheim the next night. Then they head to San Jose for a meeting with the Sharks on Saturday.

While the Islanders are playing the Kings on Tuesday, the Penguins will be finishing up their next game, at home to the Canadiens.

Islanders News

Three Takeaways from the 5-1 loss: Well, Cal Clutterbuck was back. [Isles]

He wasn’t permanently on the “Identity Line” though. [Post]

Which brings up the question of the day: With Clutterbuck and soon J-G Pageau returning, what is the Isles’ optimal lineup combo, and how will Lane Lambert find it? [Post | Athletic]

And that leads us to candidates to take a seat...such as Pierre Engvall, who got his first Islanders goal, but he’s still adjusting to what they want to see. [Newsday]

Bo Horvat is eager to return to the electricity of the playoffs. Outside of the crowd-less “bubble” year, he’s not experienced it since 2015. [Post]

They’re all important, but yes, the Islanders’ California trip is important. [Newsday]

Casey Cizikas’ TOI has increased lately, but he’s keeping the energy up. [Isles]

Brooks’ Sunday column, shots fired: The Smurfs may be the third-best metro-area team. [Post]

The latest Q&Isles has to do with pets: Some Islanders have them, some don’t. [Isles]

Some of them also drink coffee. [Isles]

Elsewhere

Sunday’s key scores included the Penguins winning in overtime over the Rangers. The Senators lost in Calgary, 5-1, one night after also losing in Vancouver. Tonight’s a lighter schedule, including the Sabres in Toronto. Here’s the updated standings.