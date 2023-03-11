Islanders Gameday News: Crush the Capitals

Tonight, the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals to close out this run of four straight games against fellow wild-card chasers. They have performed marvelously through the first three-quarters of it, coming away with six of a possible six points and moving closer to controlling their own destiny.

With a win tonight, especially in regulation, the Islanders could dent Washington’s playoff hopes. The Caps sold at the deadline but are not yet out of the race. More importantly, the Islanders could get to 78 points and a .574 points percentage and start building themselves a cushion in the race.

However, Washington can sometimes give the Islanders fits, especially when they visit Long Island; last time, the Islanders blew a 3-0 lead and lost in overtime. The Isles will have to floor it and keep their foot on the gas to hold them off.

FIGs go here.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game, which is also Bryan Trottier Legends Night, featuring a bobblehead of No. 19.

So far, so good for the Islanders in this make-or-break stretch. [Newsday]

And if they can get a win tonight, the Islanders can really put an “exclamation point” on their make-or-break week. [amNY]

It would also ding the Caps’ chances. [NY Post]

As the race continues, the Islanders boast something no other chaser can boast: Ilya Sorokin. I would also say the same thing goes for the actual playoffs. [The Athletic]

Their third-period prowess—pushed by belief in themselves—also helps. [NY Post]

Coffee, anyone? The current second line has a pregame americano routine from which they do not waver, and they often have company. [Islanders]

Hockey Night in NY host Sean Cuthbert joined Dan and Mike on Episode 26 of Weird Islanders to discuss two goalies Mike Milbury traded away, one of whom became a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

A behind-the-scenes peek at Brendan Burke’s call of Brock Nelson’s game-winner on Thursday:

Elsewhere

Only two games in the NHL last night: The Panthers, unfortunately, pulled out an OT win over the Blackhawks, while the Flames once again shot themselves in the foot in their playoff chase by losing in regulation at home to the lowly Ducks.