Islanders News: Engvall in, and now we wait for more

Yesterday was a busy day around the league as GMs continue to get deals done well before Friday’s 3:00 p.m. ET trade deadline. The New York Islanders got involved in the action, acquiring forward Pierre Engvall from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Engvall wasn’t acquired early enough to make it for last night’s road game against the Minnesota Wild, so the Islanders had to dress their skeleton crew again, and they still managed to earn a point out of the contest. On a night where the Buffalo Sabres lost a surprising game in regulation and the Detroit Red Wings got waxed for the second night in a row, we’ll take that point. They do need to try harder to score in OT, though, because the shootout is an automatic loss for this team. But they have been playing tight defense since losing Mathew Barzal—Trotzian defense, even—and that is an encouraging sign down the stretch.

Engvall shores up a bottom six besieged by injuries and a lack of skill and footspeed. He’s a large man, though apparently not overly physical. He’s “speedy,” as described by Lou, and a strong forechecker. Also, as noted by Dan in our article, linked below, boy does he raise the team’s handsomeness. And there’s always a Lou connection to his acquisitions: He wasn’t working for the Leafs when they drafted Engvall, and Engvall didn’t play much or at all in the NHL during that time either, but Lou remembers everyone in his organizations.

He is a pending UFA. However, we know Lou generally doesn’t trade for rentals—although that typically applies to more marquee names than Engvall’s—and he would be a good piece to have stick around. He’s only 26 and shouldn’t cost too much.

The Isles still have some cap room to play with ahead of Friday’s deadline, so it will be interesting to see if Lou has anything else up his sleeve.

Islanders News

About last night:

You have to wonder if they ever even practice the shootout, although the Wild are the best shootout team in the league. Josh Bailey had the lone Isles’ goal, and Ryan Reaves, after earning a TKO on Ross Johnston, had Minnesota’s goal. [LHH]

They’re now 0-5 in shootouts, with literally just one successful attempt out of 15, but they got a much-needed point. [Islanders]

Three out of four points and encouraging play are good things to take away from this two-game trip. [Newsday]

And though they still have played more games than any other team in the league, the three points from this trip have bolstered their chances. [NY Post]

Overall, Lane Lambert liked what he saw. And I’m liking what I’ve been seeing the last few weeks, too.

Lambert Postgame Availability pic.twitter.com/juQfTrIw7A — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 1, 2023

About the new guy:

The deal was Engvall for a third-round pick in 2024, a perfectly fair price. Dan has more on the deal, including some charts and scouting reports. [LHH]

He can play all three forward positions but is primarily a winger and is great for depth. Also, he’s Swedish. A Swede named “Pierre”; now I’ve seen it all. [Islanders]

He has 12 goals and nine assists on the year. [Newsday]

Like every new Islander, he gets the 7 Facts treatment from the team site. I wonder how they settled on seven.

But wait, there’s more (potentially): Lou still has cap space and 55 hours to work with before the deadline, and he wouldn’t say yesterday that he was done dealing. [Newsday]

Trades! Everywhere!

Elsewhere

Last night’s NHL scores include the Sabres losing in regulation, at home, to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Red Wings getting shellacked for the second night in a row visiting the Ottawa Senators. However, both the Florida Panthers (over the Tampa Bay Lightning) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (over the Nashville Predators) earned regulation wins on the road.