New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Bo & Beau & bye [Game #55]

Here we go! Once all sentiment is removed from Bo Horvat and Anthony Beauvillier facing their old teams, tonight is about the near-term purpose of the trade — getting the Islanders back on track — and continuing their modest four-game win streak.

The Islanders have won four straight, two before and two after adding Horvat. The Canucks are on a New York swing — they’ll hit Detroit too on their way back home — that has been winless thus far, but with close efforts against the Devils and Rangers.

This could very much not be the pushover the schedule would lead you to believe. Maybe the New Coach Bounce starts to take effect under new Canucks boss Rick Tocchet.

It sounds like Samuel Bolduc will remain in the lineup and new dad Alex Romanov will return after a one-game departure, bumping Sebastian Aho.

#Isles morning skate

Bailey-Horvat-Barzal

Lee-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Fasching

Romanov-Mayfield

Pelech-Pulock

Bolduc-Dobson

Sorokin

Varlamov — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 9, 2023

It sounds like the Canucks will dress players, too...oh yeah — Beauvillier is one of them! There will be a warm welcome, I’m sure, and then we’ll get on with the show.