Islanders Gameday News: Canucks arrive, old friends meet

The New York Islanders have a four-game win streak to tend to, but tonight has special awkward significance as Bo Horvat will be facing his old friends, the Vancouver Canucks, while the visitors bring Anthony Beauvillier back for a chance to “see everyone one last time and then turn the page.”

The Canucks are on a busy post-All-Star road trip, completing three games in four nights during a New York metro swing that started with an OT loss in Newark and continued with a hard-fought loss to the Rangers last night.

After an impressive shutout of the Kraken Tuesday, the Islanders have a few “schedule wins” on the docket starting tonight.

Islanders-Canucks News

Previewing tonight: Still sixth in the Metro, but inching closer. [Isles]

J.T. Miller on facing Horvat, who he says he’ll try to run: “Try our best to stay focused, but there’s going to be moments that you can’t really believe what you’re looking at, him wearing No. 14 over there...We spent every single day together and a lot of time away from the rink on the road.” Meanwhile, Beauvillier: “I’ll just try to enjoy the moment. It’s going to be great to see everyone one last time and then turn the page.” [NHL]

More from Beauvillier, who had lots of time to say goodbye with the trade happening over the break: “I got there as a teenager and I left as a man, or like a young man or whatnot.” [AM NY]

Horvat will get closure, too, with tonight’s meeting. [Newsday]

Tonight is Pride Night at the game. For this year’s event the Islanders are “honored to work with the Gay Hockey Association and the LGBT Network for Pride Night, aiming to advocate for diversity and inclusivity to further affirm the message of hockey is for everyone.” [Isles]

Talkin’ Isles: Former Islander (and future King, Devil, Red Wing..) Dave Lewis talks old times, being part of the Goring trade, Al Arbour vs. Scotty Bowman and more on the Talkin’ Isles podcast. [Isles]

Luke Hankinson is in regular contact with the Canucks about the future of his clients, UFA Luke Schenn and Brock Boeser. [Canucks Army]

Now that Bo Horvat is traded, the Canucks fanbase can be “content to ride out the season with gutsy losses” like the one at the Garden. [Canucks Army]

Coming off another loss, Rick Tocchet channeled the Echos of Capuano and said at least five guys “weren’t ready to play.” [NHL]

Focusing on trust and accountability, Tocchet is already putting his stamp on the Canucks. [Sportsnet]

Elsewhere

Last night’s two NHL games included the Canucks’ loss at the Garden and a Minnesota vs. the (North) Stars battle, with the Wild losing.