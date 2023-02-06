Islanders Gameday News: Horvat signs before his debut tonight in Philly

Bo Horvat is here to stay, folks. It took only one trip to Long Island to sign on the dotted line, although I’m sure it helps to get $8.5 million every year through the end of the decade and into 2031. It had to be the schools. Long Island is a nice place to be rich and have a young family.

I’m over the moon about this. I don’t care if it’s too long and too much money, and neither does Lou Lamoriello.

( : @NYIslanders) pic.twitter.com/m2OeYzvLT8 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) February 5, 2023

This is the first true-talent first-line goal scorer that Mathew Barzal will get to pass to, and they’re signed to eight-year contracts that expire in the same year. I hope the chemistry comes naturally and quickly. Horvat, Barzal, Noah Dobson, and Ilya Sorokin is a great core to build around. And it probably says only bad things about the franchise’s history—bad things we know, of course—but how about this:

.@BoHorvat and @Barzal_97 are potentially the best #Isles duo since Bossy and Trottier. Discuss. — Eric Hornick (@ehornick) February 6, 2023

Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, potentially the second-best duo in New York Islanders franchise history, behind two first-ballot Hall of Famers. We have eight and a half years, starting tonight, to see if that comes to pass. Now on July 1, Lou can get to work on extending Sorokin...

FIG picks go here for Horvat’s debut in the City of Brotherly Love as the Islanders visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Islanders News

A preview of tonight’s game.

It’s nice that we can come into this game, Horvat’s debut, without wondering if he’d be a Weird Islander. He’s here for eight more years after this one, making $8.5 million each year in straight salary (not buyout-proof, in other words) and with a full no-trade clause for the first four years, followed by a modified 16-team no-trade clause for the final four. [LHH | Islanders | Newsday | NHL | The Athletic]

Bo Horvat #Isles

$8.5M x 8 yr extension



Breakdown:

Yr 1: $8.5M

Yr 2: $8.5M

Yr 3: $8.5M

Yr 4: $8.5M

Yr 5: $8.5M

Yr 6: $8.5M

Yr 7: $8.5M

Yr 8: $8.5M



First 4 years include a No trade clause. Final 4 years include a modified NTC - 16 team no trade list — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 6, 2023

Now it’s time to get down to business. He’s already on the top line and top power play unit, where he belongs. [Islanders]

Getting down to business also meant saying goodbye to his beard and to his Vancouver Canucks teammates, especially Elias Pettersson, who he rode with one last time at the All-Star Game. [Newsday]

Horvat’s acquisition and extension will provide “a big spark” for the Islanders in their playoff push. [amNY]

Noah Dobson and Hudson Fasching returned to practice yesterday. [Isles DTD] Also, Simon Holmstrom and Samuel Bolduc were called back up from Bridgeport. [Isles DTD] Hopefully, both injured guys are ready to go. Stefen Rosner also reported that Dobson was quarterbacking the top power play.

#Isles forward lines at practice:



Bailey-Horvat-Barzal

Lee-Nelson-Palmieri

Parise-Pageau-Holmstrom

Martin-Cizikas-Johnston/Fasching — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 5, 2023

Elsewhere

