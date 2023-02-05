Islanders Anxiety - Episode 232 - The Idea of Hope

Mike and Dan process the noise following the Bo Horvat trade and their own feelings towards it a week later, then give their thoughts on the often bizarre NHL All Star Weekend.

After a week off, Horvat will finally suit up with his new team and answer some questions surrounding them while also defining how this season will be remembered. Outside voices are still skeptical but Lou Lamoriello did finally take a bold risk in an attempt to get his team back to the playoffs. We’ll know if it paid off soon enough.

In the second half, the hosts air their grievances about the NHL All Star Game and Skills Competition and how it was bad television regardless of who it’s aimed at. The league and its broadcasters are trying different things but none of it sells hockey to new fans or makes the weekend any more enjoyable.

Maybe one day, we’ll even see some players smile there.

REFERENCES

This episode was recorded prior to the announcement of Horvat’s eight-year extension with the Islanders. Definitely glad everyone wasted all that time last week talking about which teams he could be flipped to at the deadline.

If you missed the NHL’s All Star Weekend, here it is in a nutshell:

NHL: “why are ratings down 22% in the states?”



John Buccigross, screaming: “OHHH Toe-y low bacon with the pepper. Spicy!!!!” — budlightlyman (@budlightlyman) February 4, 2023

PLUGS!

Theme song: "Sports" by Josh Spacek.

