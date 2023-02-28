Islanders Gameday News: Wildly optimistic

The New York Islanders continue their two-game road trip tonight in Minnesota, where former Isles captain Bill Guerin is a mid-round pick broker for cap-strapped trading teams.

The Wild are in playoff position with six points to spare, but that won’t keep Guerin for dealing a little side action. Because you never know when a fourth-round pick will be your lucky ticket.

First Islanders Goal picks for tonight go here.

Islanders News

Folks, it is official: The Islanders Anxiety Patreon page is live! Plans start as little as $2/month with tons of bonus content and perks for patrons. The first 25 patrons will receive an Islanders Anxiety puck from @vintageicehky. #Isles https://t.co/GmvOtGLzek — Dan (@cultureoflosing) February 27, 2023

Mike and Dan have a special announcement about the future of Islanders Anxiety and Associated Podcast Non-industries. All good. Thanks in advance for the support. (Also, in their weekly turn they mock Penguins water carriers.) [LHH]

Butch gets most of the notoriety, but Stan Fischler notes there were several “missing pieces” to make the Dynasty a reality, and one of them is Anders Kallur. [Isles]

“The most likely approach for Lamoriello could be to wait this out and shop for some bargains. There is no move the Isles could make to push them over any proverbial hump, so please Lou don’t buy, just take what comes. [Athletic | Post]

But the Isles are focused on the next game (which is tonight), not the trade deadline. [Newsday]

Yesterday in Isles history: Jaroslav Halak breaks the record for goalie wins in a season. No idea where he is now... [Isles]

Prospect Report: A bit of Odelius with a side of Maggio. [Isles]

Direct service: 31 minutes from Grand Central to Elmont. And they said it couldn’t be done. [Isles]

Elsewhere

The only score of relevance to the Isles last night was Detroit’s loss to the Senators, bringing Ottawa to within two points of the Wings. Also: Anthony Beauvillier had another two-goal game, and also set up the OT game winner.