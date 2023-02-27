Islanders Anxiety - Episode 235 - A Big Week for Belief

Mike and Dan look back at the Islanders’ three big wins last week and look ahead at the NHL trade deadline while it’s actively happening. With victories over the Penguins and Jets, the Islanders re-established themselves as a playoff contender and actually managed to look like their old selves for one of the few times all season. That they melted a few Pittsburgh beat writer brains made it even more fun. But their makeshift lineup won’t cut it for too long, and despite already having Bo Horvat, they’ll need some pickups.

The second half is dedicated to this week’s trade deadline. Names like Timo Meier and Patrick Kane are either already or almost gone but there are some players out there that might help the Islanders get a little stronger for a possible playoff run. The best thing about this interminable trade deadline is that it’s almost over.

We also made a special announcement about a new step in the future of the show. Starting at noon today, you’ll be able to sign up at Patreon.com/IslandersAnxiety to subscribe to tiers of exclusive content from us including ad-free episodes of the three original shows, two new monthly podcasts, a weekly newsletter from Mike, Islanders Book Club posts from Dan, discounts and much mor. The three original shows will remain free for all as always, but if you’d like lean more, check out the announcement below.

The full Timo Meier deal to the Devils. That’s what I get for breaking news live on air.

6:00pm - we have officially made a trade pic.twitter.com/m3DbRYmHeE — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 27, 2023

Congrats to Barry (and us, because he’s out the conference):

David Poile, the only general manager in the history of the Nashville Predators, announced today he is going to retire.



Barry Trotz, the franchise’s first-ever and winningest head coach, takes the reins as general manager on July 1, 2023.https://t.co/ExhxARX9OA — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 26, 2023

These people have serious brain worms.

Final score: Other Players 4, Penguins 2 (EN) https://t.co/o0lSZ8NB7z — Dan (@cultureoflosing) February 21, 2023

