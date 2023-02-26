Islanders Gameday News: Winnie and the Jets

Still holding onto the top wild card in the East by points but sitting tenth in the conference by points percentage, the New York Islanders need to make like they did on Wednesday and earn another win over the Winnipeg Jets, but this time on the road.

The Jets lost 5-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in what was probably their most important game in a while, so they’ll be looking to make up for that, surely. Meanwhile, the Islanders are also coming off a frustrating regulation loss and need two points to keep pace with the gauntlet around the cut line.

FIGs go here. It’s a 3:30 p.m. ET start time.

Islanders News

A preview of today’s game. The Jets have lost two straight, including Wednesday against the Islanders.

When the Jets are on, they play a tough checking game not unlike the Los Angeles Kings did on Friday. The Islanders need to figure out a way to adapt. [Newsday]

Arnaud Durandeau? Arnaud Durandeau. He could help bolster the forward depth, which has taken a beating. [The Athletic]

It’s the last week for the Islanders to show Lou they’re worthy of more deadline help, although they did make their big move already. [NY Post]

Trade Season

I believe the Sharks are down to 2 teams in the Timo Meier trade talks and my sense is those 2 teams are New Jersey and Vegas. So, still work to be done. Obviously a fluid situation, but I think that's where things are at right now.@TSNHockey @TheAthleticNHL — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

Elsewhere

Yesterday’s NHL scores include the Capitals waxing the Rangers, the Penguins holding off the Blues in overtime, the Senators beating the Canadiens, and the Red Wings falling to the Lightning. Not the best results, but not terrible.